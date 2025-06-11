MSJC nursing program receives $30,000 grant

Posted by Doug Spoon
Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College:

Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to announce that its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation, marking the first time the program has received this level of support aimed directly at reducing student financial burdens.

The grant, titled Removing Barriers, Ensuring Student Success, is designed to eliminate common financial obstacles faced by CNA students. Funds will be used to cover essential expenses such as certification exam fees, textbooks, uniforms, and other mandatory supplies for students identified as having financial need.

“This is a powerful investment in the success of our students,” said Patricia McBee, Nursing Associate Instructor. “I am deeply grateful to the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation, whose support significantly eases the financial burden for our CNA students. This grant allows them to focus fully on their training and future careers in healthcare.”

The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation provides grants to CNA programs across California Community Colleges, with a mission to expand access and opportunity for limited-income students pursuing careers in nursing. Learn more at https://rupefoundation.org.

This award reflects the MSJC CNA Program’s commitment to removing barriers and empowering students to thrive in high-demand healthcare fields. Learn more at https://www.msjc.edu/nursingandalliedhealth/cna.

