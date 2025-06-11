Heritage High students celebrate at graduation ceremony

The Class of 2025 was honored with the presentation of diplomas Wednesday night at the graduation ceremony for Heritage High School. In ad...

The Class of 2025 was honored with the presentation of diplomas Wednesday night at the graduation ceremony for Heritage High School.In addition to the introductions of distinguished guests and an address to the students and crowd by interim principal Jose Topete, a speech was given by Edward Garcia Jr., vice president of the Perris Union High School District Board of Trustees.The Salutatorians’ address was given by Arianna Im. Valedictorians’ addresses were given by Gabrielle Jimenez and Deborah Lauwo. The charge to the Class of 2025 was given by teacher Adam Cyhan and was accepted by Devon Sanders-Fugare, Student Body vice president.The Class of 2025 was officially accepted by Candace Reines, deputy superintendent of PUHSD, followed by the presentation of diplomas.The ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube. If you missed the livestream, you can view the video here: