Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department arrested two drivers for DUI and issued several...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/menifee-pd-makes-two-dui-arrests-in-special-enforcement.html

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department arrested two drivers for DUI and issued several citations for vehicle code violations June 7 in a special DUI enforcement in the city. The enforcement took place throughout the city between the hours of 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.The residents of Menifee can rest assured the Menifee Police Department is committed to keeping our streets safe from dangerous drivers, and conducting patrols such as this shows our commitment to public safety. The Menifee Police Department will continue to have DUI Enforcement teams throughout the year as we are committed to getting these dangerous drivers off the streets.“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal, and puts every person driving on the roads at risk. Drivers need to understand the dangers of driving impaired,” Sergeant Dan Beare said. “We are out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive impaired.”Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Menifee Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.The Menifee Police Department will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the year to keep our roadway’s safe. Funding for this DUI Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.