Paloma Valley High celebrates Class of 2025

The Class of 2025 was honored with the presentation of diplomas Thursday night at the graduation ceremony for Paloma Valley High School. I...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/paloma-valley-high-celebrates-class-of-2025.html

The Class of 2025 was honored with the presentation of diplomas Thursday night at the graduation ceremony for Paloma Valley High School.

In addition to the introductions of distinguished guests and an address to the students and crowd by principal Julie Mendoza-Blied, a speech was given by Charles Hall, clerk of the Perris Union High School District Board of Trustees.

The Salutatorian address was given by Jenaveve Rodriguez. The Valedictorian addresses was given by Darren Luu. The presentation of the Class of 2025 was accepted by Dr. Jose Luis Araux, superintendent of PUHSD.

The ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube. If you missed the livestream, you can view the video here:

Paloma Valley High School graduation ceremony

Related

School News 3868386748561151464
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item