Paloma Valley High celebrates Class of 2025

The Class of 2025 was honored with the presentation of diplomas Thursday night at the graduation ceremony for Paloma Valley High School.In addition to the introductions of distinguished guests and an address to the students and crowd by principal Julie Mendoza-Blied, a speech was given by Charles Hall, clerk of the Perris Union High School District Board of Trustees.The Salutatorian address was given by Jenaveve Rodriguez. The Valedictorian addresses was given by Darren Luu. The presentation of the Class of 2025 was accepted by Dr. Jose Luis Araux, superintendent of PUHSD.The ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube. If you missed the livestream, you can view the video here: