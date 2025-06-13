Lacey, Ronnie, Lollipop are all available for adoption
Here's information on three dogs that are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus: Lacey is a lovely girl with ...
Lacey is a lovely girl with a captivating smile. She is athletic and friendly and enjoys going on walks. She is a one-year-five-month-old Siberian husky mix. This beautiful girl awaits your visit at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. A1845469
Ronnie is a charming and friendly 6-year-old male Queensland Heeler mix who brings so much joy to those around him. His endearing looks match his kind spirit, making him a wonderful companion. A1854368
Lollipop is a bundle of joy. She is a happy dog and walks well on a leash. She is a 1-year-and-8-month-old female Pitbull mix. A1845390
These and many more adorable pets wait for your visit. They are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can view these and many more pets at https://24petconnect.com/ (Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)