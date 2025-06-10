Liberty High celebrates Class of 2025 commencement

The first of three graduation ceremonies for Menifee schools in the Perris Union High School District was held Tuesday night, with seniors r...

The first of three graduation ceremonies for Menifee schools in the Perris Union High School District was held Tuesday night, with seniors receiving their diplomas at Liberty High School.In addition to the introductions of distinguished guests and an address to the students and crowd by principal Dr. Erika Tejeda, guest speakers included Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, and PUHSD Board President Steve Campos.The Salutatorians’ address was given by Keilani Adams and Philip Chiu. The Valedictorians’ address was given by Haley Sayangco and Alina Zavala. A gift of appreciation from the senior class was presented by Senior Class President Morgyn Young.The Class of 2025 was officially accepted by PUHSD Superintendent Dr. Jose Luis Araux, followed by the presentation of diplomas.Hundreds who were not able to attend the ceremony watched it on a livestream on YouTube. If you missed the livestream, you can view the video here: