Congratulations to Liberty High graduate Malachi Winder
Here is a tribute to Malachi Winder, who graduated tonight from Liberty High School, from his mother:
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/congratulations-to-liberty-high-graduate-malachi-winder.html
Here is a tribute to Malachi Winder, who graduated tonight from Liberty High School, from his mother:
“Dear Malachi,
“Son, I am so proud of the man that you are becoming. Keep believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. I pray for you with every breath. As you go off into the world just know that God is with you wherever you go and I will have your back forever! I love you, son!
“Love your mom, your biggest fan.”
