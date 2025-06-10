Congratulations to Liberty High graduate Malachi Winder

Here is a tribute to Malachi Winder, who graduated tonight from Liberty High School, from his mother: “Dear Malachi, “Son, I am so proud...

Here is a tribute to Malachi Winder, who graduated tonight from Liberty High School, from his mother:“Dear Malachi,“Son, I am so proud of the man that you are becoming. Keep believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. I pray for you with every breath. As you go off into the world just know that God is with you wherever you go and I will have your back forever! I love you, son!“Love your mom, your biggest fan.”