Congratulations to Liberty High graduate Malachi Winder

Posted by Doug Spoon
Here is a tribute to Malachi Winder, who graduated tonight from Liberty High School, from his mother:

“Dear Malachi,

“Son, I am so proud of the man that you are becoming. Keep believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. I pray for you with every breath. As you go off into the world just know that God is with you wherever you go and I will have your back forever! I love you, son!

“Love your mom, your biggest fan.”


If you'd like to honor your graduate, email us at menifee247graduates@gmail.com with one or more photos of your graduate and up to 200 words of text talking about them. Photos should be sent as a .jpg or .png.

Cost of this publication is $35. To pay for your posting, click on the link below. And we wish good luck to your graduates!

Pay now

