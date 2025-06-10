Santa Rosa celebrates goundbreaking for new building

Contributed content: Santa Rosa Academy celebrated a milestone on June 4 with a groundbreaking ceremony for Monterey Hall, a 29,000-square...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/santa-rosa-celebrates-groundbreaking-for-new-building.html





Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada addresses the crowd at groundbreaking for Santa Rosa Acadmy's new facility.

Santa Rosa Academy celebrated a milestone on June 4 with a groundbreaking ceremony for Monterey Hall, a 29,000-square-foot, two-story facility featuring 16 classrooms and a theater, set to open in August 2026. This expansion will enhance the elementary school’s capacity and provide a dedicated space for performing arts, fostering creativity and enhanced school community.Marking 20 years of academic excellence and character development, SRA has grown from humble beginnings in 2005 to filling a 63,000-square-foot campus with a gymnasium, athletic fields, and an early college program. Monterey Hall reflects SRA’s commitment to innovation and preparing students for leadership with values of excellence, integrity and respect.The event, coordinated by Tasha Montes, saw Superintendent Dr. Robert Hennings honor the history of the school, set the course for the school's future, and cite special thanks to SRA Facilities Manager Peter Arballo, Foundation and School Board Members, and special guests, including Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada and SRA student leadership representatives. The ceremony featured the California Cadet Corps Honor Guard and a performance by SRA 2025 graduate Emily Romo.