Menifee man convicted of stealing from EBT system

By Doug Spoon, Editor

A Menifee man is one of two individuals convicted of stealing more than $300,000 from California’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system, authorities said.

Kenneth Acton, 48, of Menifee was arrested by investigators from the Department of Public Social Services unit on Briggs Road on Dec. 20, 2024, according to a news release Monday by the DPSS Riverside County office. He and Nicholas James Hooper, 36, of Fullerton were both convicted after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges, including grand theft, welfare fraud, identity theft, and white-collar enhancements. They were sentenced to three years in state prison.

DPSS officials reported that Acton and Hooper illegally accessed the EBT system and stole $300,000 in October 2024. Investigators detected suspicious activity, locked the account they were using and prevented additional theft.

According to DPSS, the EBT system “provides financial assistance such as cash aid, food stamps, childcare, and general assistance to the state’s most vulnerable residents.”

“The Riverside County Department of Public Social Services – Investigation Division formed a specialized enforcement team to attack major cases of this nature,” said Shawn Ferris, Chief of Riverside Department of Public Social Services – Investigation Division. “The teamwork and special techniques used to investigate this crime led to a conviction in six months from the start of this investigation.”

