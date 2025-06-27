Man arrested for assault on an officer at scene of two fires

Scorched earth in the Paloma Wash is evidence of two fires on Thursday. (Photos by Jeovanna Paulina Navarro) Menifee Police arrested a man ...

Menifee Police arrested a man charged with assaulting a police officer following two fires on Thursday near the Menifee Countryside Marketplace at Newport and Haun Roads.



Menifee PD officers and CAL FIRE units responded at 1:43 p.m. to the report of a fire near several businesses in the marketplace. As they arrived, an additional report was received regarding a second fire in the Paloma Wash walking trail behind the marketplace.



Witnesses described seeing an individual in the area with a lighter in hand before the second fire began. Officers located a person matching the description in the area of the trail. After a brief struggle, 29-year-old Taykeion Jorden was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer.



No injuries were reported from the incident. CAL FIRE is handling the investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the fires is asked to contact the CAL Fire Investigator at Ariel.Sosa@fire.ca.gov

Smoke from the fires is seen from a nearby business in Menifee.



