Man arrested for assault on an officer at scene of two fires

Scorched earth in the Paloma Wash is evidence of two fires on Thursday. (Photos by  Jeovanna Paulina Navarro) Menifee Police arrested a man ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, , ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/man-arrested-for-assault-on-an-officer-at-scene-of-two-fires.html

Scorched earth in the Paloma Wash is evidence of two fires on Thursday. (Photos by Jeovanna Paulina Navarro)

Menifee Police arrested a man charged with assaulting a police officer following two fires on Thursday near the Menifee Countryside Marketplace at Newport and Haun Roads.

Menifee PD officers and CAL FIRE units responded at 1:43 p.m. to the report of a fire near several businesses in the marketplace. As they arrived, an additional report was received regarding a second fire in the Paloma Wash walking trail behind the marketplace.

Witnesses described seeing an individual in the area with a lighter in hand before the second fire began. Officers located a person matching the description in the area of the trail. After a brief struggle, 29-year-old Taykeion Jorden was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

No injuries were reported from the incident. CAL FIRE is handling the investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the fires is asked to contact the CAL Fire Investigator at Ariel.Sosa@fire.ca.gov

Smoke from the fires is seen from a nearby business in Menifee.


Related

News 8430093390892819644
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item