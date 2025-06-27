Hernandez, Sarkissian promoted to department head

Press release from the City of Menifee: MENIFEE – The City of Menifee is pleased to announce the hiring of two accomplished professionals ...

MENIFEE – The City of Menifee is pleased to announce the hiring of two accomplished professionals to lead key departments within the organization.Orlando Hernandez has been appointed as Director of Community Development and Michelle Sarkissian will serve as Chief Information Officer. Both individuals bring extensive experience and proven leadership to their respective roles, and their appointments mark a significant step in advancing the City’s key priorities.“We are thrilled to welcome Orlando and Michelle to our executive team as they have both proven to be effective leaders and have earned the trust and respect of their colleagues,” said City Manager Armando Villa. “Their expertise and vision will play a crucial role in driving progress, fostering innovation, and delivering high-quality services to our community.”Hernandez has more than 25 years of experience in city planning, most recently serving as the City of Menifee’s acting Community Development Director. As director, he will continue to oversee the City’s Planning and Building and Safety divisions. Hernandez has been with the City of Menifee since 2021 and has served as Deputy Director of Community Development and Planning Manager. He previously worked for the City of Fontana, where he last served as Planning Manager.“I’m honored to be selected as Community Development Director and excited to continue working alongside our dedicated Community Development team,” said Hernandez. “I look forward to building on the City’s strong foundation, fostering thoughtful growth, and ensuring our city continues to thrive for years to come."Sarkissian brings over 11 years of progressive information technology leadership to the City of Menifee, including her previous leadership role as the City’s Information Technology Manager. In her new position as Chief Information Officer, Sarkissian will focus on advancing initiatives in technology preparedness, geographic information systems (GIS), and cybersecurity, while building upon the IT Department’s strong foundation of service and operational excellence.“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the city’s commitment to innovation and efficiency as Chief Information Officer,” said Sarkissian. “Working closely with the talented individuals in our Information Technology Department, I look forward to strengthening our technology infrastructure and ensuring all of the City’s departments have the resources they need to stay on the cutting edge to better serve our community.”Hernandez holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Bachelor’s degree in Urban Planning from Cal Poly Pomona. Sarkissian holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Engineering from the University of California, San Diego and in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix.The City looks forward to the contributions of both directors as they begin their new roles, which are effective June 30, 2025.