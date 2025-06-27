Driver rear-ends parked dump truck in possible DUI case

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- On June 26 at approximately 10:17 p.m., the Menifee Police Department respon...

MENIFEE -- On June 26 at approximately 10:17 p.m., the Menifee Police Department responded to a major injury traffic crash involving a 4-door sedan vs. a large dump truck parked on Palomar Road south of Highway 74.Upon arrival, officers located a 2020 Nissan Altima with major front-end crash damage; the solo occupant driver, a 45-year-old male resident of Los Angeles, was awake and breathing. CAL FIRE and AMR medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. At the time of this release, the driver was in ICU, listed in critical condition.The scene was quickly secured, and the Menifee Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded and assumed the investigation.During the investigation, officers determined the male driver was driving northbound on Palomar Road approaching Highway 74 and collided with the rear end of a parked dump truck. The vehicle came to stop, and a witness called 911 to summon emergency services. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Gonzalez with the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1634 or the Traffic Unit at 951-723-1500.