Local high school graduation ceremonies streamed live
Local high schools are making it easier for residents to view graduation ceremonies without being there in person next week. Limits on the...
Limits on the number of tickets available make it difficult for all family members and friends to watch students graduate in person. Now, those who cannot be there at the stadium can watch the ceremonies online.
Commencement exercises begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at Liberty High School. The ceremony can be viewed at this website: bit.ly/LHS-grad-2025
The Heritage High School ceremony on Wednesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. can be viewed live here: bit.ly/HHS-grad-2025
The Paloma Valley High School ceremony on Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m. can be viewed here: bit.ly/PVHS-grad-2025