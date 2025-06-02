Congratulations to Paloma Valley graduate Travis Coleman

Here’s congratulations and a tribute to Travis Coleman, who’s graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his parents: "Travis, ...

Here’s congratulations and a tribute to Travis Coleman, who’s graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his parents:



"Travis,



"From the moment you were born, we knew you were destined for great things. You entered into this world with such a calm presence that has grounded everyone around you. There’s a quiet strength in the way you move through life. Not looking for others' approval, not following the crowd, but trusting your own voice and morals.



"We are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and even more excited for what lies ahead. No matter where life takes you next, remember — champions aren't made in the spotlight, but in the hard work and quiet moments that most never see.



"Every match, every practice, every drop of sweat, every late study night led to this moment.



"We are incredibly proud of you Squish!



"Love,

"Mom, Dad and Emma"







