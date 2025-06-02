Annual 'Menifee's Got Talent' show scheduled for June 6

Message from Arts Council Menifee: Get ready, Menifee! On Friday, June 6, 7-9 pm, Arts Council Menifee proudly presents our annual Menifee...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/annual-menifees-got-talent-show-scheduled-for-june-6.html

Get ready, Menifee! On Friday, June 6, 7-9 pm, Arts Council Menifee proudly presents our annual Menifee’s Got Talent variety show at Liberty High School, 32255 Leon Road.It’s a family-friendly evening packed with 23 jaw-dropping acts from talented locals of all ages — from kids to seniors! From singers and dancers to musicians, a ventriloquist, and more, these hidden stars from Menifee and nearby cities are ready to shine!Tickets are just $10 or less if you grab them early — and kids 5 & under get in FREE! (Prices go up at the door, so don't wait!)Come cheer them on, be wowed, and support the arts in your community. Let’s make it a night to remember!Information and tickets available at artscouncilmenifee.org