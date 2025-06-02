Family congratulates Paloma Valley grad Javon Major

Here’s a tribute to Javon Major, who’s graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his family: “Javon, words cannot fully capture the ...

Here’s a tribute to Javon Major, who’s graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his family:



“Javon, words cannot fully capture the profound impact you have had on your family, friends, and community. Watching you evolve into the remarkable young man you are today has been an incredible journey for us. While much credit is often given to us, it is you who deciphered the code and navigated life's detours with grace and determination.



“We have always been by your side, allowing you the freedom to explore your interests while providing the guidance to understand life's essentials. Your journey as a scholar-athlete has been inspiring. You have taken every loss and transformed it into a valuable life lesson, demonstrating immense growth over the years.



“Your character is unparalleled. You are always ready to help others and look out for those in need of a friend or mentor. Though your path has not always been easy, your unwavering commitment to faith, family, and yourself has made it seem effortless.



“We hope that you have made yourself as proud as we are. Remember, real family and friends always want to see you win in life. Congratulations, Javon. May each new chapter in your life be the best one yet. We love you!



“With all our love and admiration.”





