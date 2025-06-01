Congratulations to Liberty grad Kynadee Redden from parents

Here is a graduation tribute to Kynadee Redden, who’s graduating from Liberty High School, from her parents: Kynadee, we are so proud of y...

Here is a graduation tribute to Kynadee Redden, who’s graduating from Liberty High School, from her parents:



Kynadee, we are so proud of you! All your hard work, determination and late-night studying paid off! YOU DID IT! From kindergarten to high school, watching you grow into the woman you are today, has been the greatest gift! Cheers to the next chapter in your life. We love you!



Love, Mom and Dad

