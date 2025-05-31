Coria family pays tribute to Paloma Valley grad Savannah

Posted by Doug Spoon
This graduation tribute is for our daughter, Savannah Coria, Class of 2025 from Paloma Valley High School:

“Congratulations to our baby girl, Savannah!

“Watching you grow into the remarkable young woman you are today has been one of our greatest joys. Your unwavering commitment -- balancing late-night practices with maintaining honor student status -- speaks volumes about your character and determination.

“In April, witnessing you achieve first place at the Cheerleading World Championship in Florida against the best athletes around the country was a testament to your relentless dedication and passion for the sport. Your perseverance shines not only in all-star cheer, but also in your role as Captain of the Varsity cheer & stunt at PVHS, ASB, volunteering your time as a trainer for the Menifee JAAF cheer team, and your numerous other accolades.

“We are immeasurably PROUD of you and all that you've accomplished. As you embark on this next chapter in college to pursue your career in healthcare, know that God will continue to guide you. We eagerly anticipate the amazing things you'll achieve and the lives you'll touch. Keep reaching for the stars!

We love you always, our 2X World Champ!

Mommy, Daddy, Alyssa, Jose & fur babies Bella & Dakota :)




