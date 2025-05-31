City amends code to allow medical marijuana delivery

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee Planning Commission voted 4-0 to amend the city’s Municipal Code to align with new state regulations all...

The Menifee Planning Commission voted 4-0 to amend the city’s Municipal Code to align with new state regulations allowing delivery of medical marijuana to medicinal cannabis patients in Menifee.This action was taken after the passage of Senate Bill 1186, which states that cities can no longer deny delivery of medical cannabis to patients with a doctor’s prescription for it. The law still prohibits delivery of cannabis for recreational purposes.In addition, the city amendment to align with SB 1186 states that delivery logistics sites for medical cannabis are now permitted to operate in the city with a special business license and Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in the Menifee Business Park in south Menifee. However, medicinal cannabis can only be stored there for delivery to local residents and cannot be purchased on site.Commissioner Ivan Holler asked city staff and Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez whether any extra security measures would be taken at such logistics centers if they open here. Acting Community Development Director Orlando Hernandez responded that applications for such centers would be analyzed on a case-by-case basis and that the City would have the ability to place certain conditions or restrictions on them.“These sites already require surveillance videos and we do a background check,” Gutierrez said. “We respect the rights of residents to obtain medical cannabis, but we realize that any time marijuana is involved, there’s the potential for criminal behavior.”