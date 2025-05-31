Karwin: City is investigating allegations against Menifee PD

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin said Saturday that the City of Menifee is conducting an investigation into allegati...

Menifee Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin said Saturday that the City of Menifee is conducting an investigation into allegations reported on Menifee 24/7 of misconduct and abuse of authority by leadership of the Menifee Police Department. In a prepared statement released to Menifee 24/7, Karwin also expressed his confidence in Menifee police officers.Here is Karwin’s statement in its entirety:“I am aware of the reports expressing concerns about our police department management. While the city investigates, I want to go on record expressing my support and confidence in our police officers.“Our police officers are professional, highly skilled, and absolutely dedicated to the safety of our community. I have ridden along with our officers and have personally witnessed their unwavering willingness to engage in and manage very difficult situations.“Our residents are safe in the hands of the Menifee PD. I am saddened that some have chosen to air internal personnel criticisms so publicly. Not because I oppose transparency, but because it can confuse the public and lead to people unfairly questioning the integrity and dedication of our officers.“The internal operations of the PD and the law enforcement work being done on the street are two very different topics. I urge the public not to blend them. I am grateful for our excellent Menifee PD officers and I support them fully.“As for the operations issues, we are investigating and I am hopeful that we will get everything resolved to the satisfaction of all involved.”When questioned about the investigation process and whether a third party would be considered as an investigator, Karwin responded with the following:“The city is taking the allegations seriously and is conducting an investigation. In order to maintain the confidentiality rights of those involved, I am not able to comment on the process.”There was no further statement Saturday from Mayor Ricky Estrada or City Manager Armando Villa, who were quoted in a prepared statement on Thursday. In a statement released by the City, Estrada said, “I remain committed to ensuring that our police department and officers have the support they need to succeed.”In the same statement, Villa said, “Based on the feedback received from our officers, the Menifee Police Department has made it a priority over the last year to facilitate open and constructive communication between our police officers and department leadership.”