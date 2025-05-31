Menifee man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man was identified by the California Highway Patrol as the person accused of a hit and run collision that ...

A Menifee man was identified by the California Highway Patrol as the person accused of a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian on the 215 Freeway Thursday night, authorities said.Fernando Velasquez Acosta, 41, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony hit and run, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, and vehicular manslaughter, according to a CHP news release.Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. Thursday to the call of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the southbound 215 Freeway at Placentia Avenue in Perris. The investigation revealed that a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound as a female was walking on the freeway near the Placentia on-ramp. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford and the pedestrian were involved in a collision.The female, identified by the Coroner' Office as 30-year-old Carol Omo Aba of Perris, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford fled the scene southbound on the 215 without rendering any aid to the pedestrian.The vehicle was located at an address in Menifee. Menifee PD arrived on scene and assisted with the investigation. Acosta was located at the residence and arrested. According to Officer Javier Navarro of the CHP Riverside office, Acosta hasn’t been medically cleared for booking yet because he is still at local hospital with a pre-existing medical condition.“The resolution of this incident was made possible through the combined efforts of our community and allied agencies”, said Riverside Area Commander Captain Steve Branconier.Anyone who may have observed the incident are encouraged to call the California Highway Patrol Accident Investigation Unit at 951-324-7210.