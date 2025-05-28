Sheriff's Dept. seeks public's help in 7-year-old murder case

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in any information relating to a 7-year-...

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in any information relating to a 7-year-old murder investigation.On May 14, 2018, a resident of Menifee was involved in a shooting and subsequent vehicle collision on Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Deputies initially responded to the report of a shooting near Railroad Canyon Road and Grape Street. They found Henry Shannon, 35, a short distance away at Railroad Canyon and Church Road, suffering from gunshot wounds and the victim of a single-vehicle collision.Deputies performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Shannon dies from his injuries at a local hospital and the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.Several leads have been investigated over the years, but no suspects have been identified in the murder, according to the news release. Witnesses said the suspects fled the area in a dark blue 4-door Buick sedan, model year 1997-2003.The Riverside Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving this case. If anyone has information regarding this homicide, please contact Investigator Dan Brown at (951) 955-2777 or dlbrown@riversidesheriff.org