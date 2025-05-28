Sheriff's Dept. seeks public's help in 7-year-old murder case

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in any information relating to a 7-year-...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/sheriffs-dept-seeks-publics-help-in-7-year-old-murder%20case%20.html
By Doug Spoon, Editor

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in any information relating to a 7-year-old murder investigation.

On May 14, 2018, a resident of Menifee was involved in a shooting and subsequent vehicle collision on Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Deputies initially responded to the report of a shooting near Railroad Canyon Road and Grape Street. They found Henry Shannon, 35, a short distance away at Railroad Canyon and Church Road, suffering from gunshot wounds and the victim of a single-vehicle collision.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Shannon dies from his injuries at a local hospital and the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

Several leads have been investigated over the years, but no suspects have been identified in the murder, according to the news release. Witnesses said the suspects fled the area in a dark blue 4-door Buick sedan, model year 1997-2003.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving this case. If anyone has information regarding this homicide, please contact Investigator Dan Brown at (951) 955-2777 or dlbrown@riversidesheriff.org

Related

murder cold case 1013765715289346216
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item