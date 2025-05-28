Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Atianna Gipson, who is graduating from Liberty High School, from her fam...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/family-pays-tribute-to-liberty-high-grad-atianna-gipson.html



Here is another graduation tribute from our readers. This one is to Atianna Gipson, who is graduating from Liberty High School, from her family.



Congratulations, Atianna Gipson. I still remember your preschool graduation, the morning for your first day of kindergarten and now here you are, class of 2025!



We’ve seen your hard work as a student, an athlete, friend, daughter, big sister and captain for both soccer and cheer. Way to go, Ati.



It makes me happy thinking back at watching you grow into the beautiful you that God created you to be. No matter what’s next, His plans for you are filled with purpose.



You’re so loved, today, tomorrow, forever.



Love,

Mommie, Danny, Audri & Avi





If you'd like to honor your graduate, email us at menifee247graduates@gmail.com with one or more photos of your graduate, up to 200 words of text talking about them, and if desired, a video (maximum 30 seconds) wishing your graduate well. Photos should be sent as a .jpg or .png and videos should be sent as an .mp4 or .mov file.Cost of this publication is $35. To pay for your posting, click on the link below. And we wish good luck to your graduates!