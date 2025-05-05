PUHSD students promote inclusion in district Unified Prom

PUHSD students gathered together in last year's Unified Prom. An even bigger crowd is expected this year. By Doug Spoon, Editor Studen...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Students with and without disabilities are joining together on Thursday in the annual Unified Prom – an event that is an extension of Perris Union High School District’s “Unified Champion Schools” program.



Over the last three years, PUHSD schools have partnered with Special Olympics to provide sports events that promote inclusion of all students. Those with disabilities are referred to as partners. They play together on the same team with athletes from Paloma Valley, Heritage and Perris High Schools. Liberty is preparing to join the sports program in future events.



Each year, one of the schools takes the lead in organizing the Unified Prom, which will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Menifee. Paloma Valley is the host school.



“The Unified Prom is a natural extension of [the sports] activities, providing another opportunity for students to celebrate and have fun together in an inclusive environment,” said Katie Bradley, a Paloma Valley faculty member who is the staff representative of the event. “It’s important to note that the Unified Prom is not meant to replace the traditional high school prom. Instead, it offers a unique celebration where students with special needs are placed at the heart of the event.



“For the first time, the Unified Prom is being held during the school day to give more students the opportunity to attend. As a result, we’ve seen a significant increase in participation, with twice as many students registered compared to last year. Unified programs from all four high schools in the district will be attending. We’re expecting over 175 students to join the celebration this year.”



Bradley said there are 110 athletes and 60 partners registered districtwide for the Unified Prom.



In the Unified Champion Schools program, students with disabilities compete alongside athletes in PE classes as well as sports events. So far this year, the students have competed in volleyball, soccer, basketball, and flag football. A bowling trip is scheduled for the end of May as the final event of the school year.







