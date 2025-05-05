Paloma Valley swimmers set for CIF prelims this week

Relay swimmers, from left: Sienna Pospisil, Kaylee Gutierrez, Emma Lerma, Matilyn Knowlton. Two individuals and five relay teams will compet...

Two individuals and five relay teams will compete for Paloma Valley High School in the CIF Southern Section swimming prelims this week.



Isaiah Bridgewaters will compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Matilyn Knowlton will compete in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. In addition, Paloma Valley’s girls team will be represented by the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. The boys will be presented by the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.



The girls relay swimmers are Kaylee Gutierrez, Matilyn Knowlton, Kelsey Gordon, Sienna Pospisil, Danica Munoz, and Emma Lerma.



Boys relay swimmers are Isaiah Bridgewaters, Anthony Spaan, Noah Avenetti, Brody Williams, and Keith Yanagisawa.



The girls team is in Division 4 and will compete on Tuesday. The boys are in Division 3 and will compete on Wednesday. Both meets will be held at Mt. San Antonio College.

From left: Brody Williams, Keith Yanagisawa, Isaiah Bridgewaters, Anthony Spaan.



