Liberty swim teams will be well represented at CIF prelims

Five individuals and ...

Girls 100 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, from left: Grace Asbury, Mariah Broyles, Gwen Asbury, Audrey Whitford.

Five individuals and five relay teams will represent Liberty High School in the CIF Southern Section swimming prelims this week.

CIF qualifiers include Grace Asbury (500 freestyle), Gwen Asbury (500 freestyle), Youssef Abdelzaher (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Teegun Shumway (100 backstroke), and Gavin Stephens (100 backstroke).

Also qualifying for Liberty is the girls 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams of Grace Asbury, Mariah Broyles, Gwen Asbury and Audrey Whitford; the boys 400 freestyle relay team of Gunnar Spach, Youssef Abdelzaher, Teegun Shumwy and Gavin Stephens: the boys 200 medley relay team of Youssef Abdelzaher, Jake Hernandez, Teegun Shumway and Gavin Stephens; and the girls 400 freestyle relay team of Grace Asbury, Zelma VanRensburg, Gwen Asbury and Audrey Whitford.

The Division 3 prelims will be held Wednesday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Boys 200 medley relay team, from left: Youssef Abdelzaher, Jake Hernandez, Teegun Shumway, Gavin Stephens.


