Jennifer Ruder is surrounded by district and school officials. Press release from Menifee Union School District: MENIFEE -- Menifee Valley...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/mvms-teacher-jennifer-ruder-is-finalist-for-national-award.html

Jennifer Ruder is surrounded by district and school officials.

Press release from Menifee Union School District:



MENIFEE -- Menifee Valley Middle School is proud to announce that Jennifer Ruder, an eighth-grade math teacher, has been named a California finalist for the 2025 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the nation’s highest honor for K-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics educators.



California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced the six California educators selected as finalists, recognizing their outstanding dedication, innovation, and impact on student learning. Ruder’s selection places her among the state’s top educators in STEM instruction.



“Jennifer Ruder is an exceptional educator whose passion for mathematics and science inspires both her students and colleagues,” said Arronda Douglas, Principal of Menifee Valley Middle School. “Her dedication to fostering a love for learning and critical thinking in her students is remarkable. We are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition.”



The PAEMST program, established by Congress in 1983 and administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House, honors educators who exemplify excellence in STEM instruction. Finalists are selected through a rigorous process at the state level before being considered nationally.



“Jennifer Ruder’s recognition as a PAEMST finalist reflects the high quality of our teaching staff and the education we are committed to providing in Menifee Union School District,” said Dr. Jennifer Root, Superintendent of Menifee Union School District. “Her commitment to student success and innovative teaching methods makes a lasting impact, and we celebrate this incredible achievement with her.”



Kyle Root, Board President of Menifee Union School District, praised Ruder’s achievement, stating, “Jennifer Ruder’s dedication and passion for mathematics education exemplify the high standards of excellence that define our schools. Her ability to inspire curiosity and critical thinking in her students is truly commendable. We are proud to have educators like her shaping the future of our students and our community.”



Ruder now moves forward in the national selection process, where a panel of distinguished scientists, mathematicians, and educators will review finalists to determine the national awardees. Winners will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and be honored in Washington, D.C.



For more information about the PAEMST program, visit www.paemst.org.