Local youths win awards for work at Art-A-Faire

Local youths displayed their artwork and won awards May 16 at the annual Art-A-Faire event at Kay Ceniceros Center. Here are some photos from the event and a list of award winners. (LHS = Liberty High School, CMI = California Military Institute, PLHS = Perris Lake High School):



1. Ceramics:

1st: Peter Balboa (3 Ceramic Jars) (LHS Bressant)

2nd: Ella Clegg “Under the Sea” (LHS Bressant)

3rd: Nevaeh Guerrero “Cat Woman” and a Ceramic Jar (LHS Bressant”)

Honorable mention: Brian De La Roi (LHS Bressant)



2. 3D Design/Sculpture:

1st: J Christopher Buenavista “Moon Rase” and “Scrap boat” (LHS Bennet)

2nd: Caslin Shelton “Larrel Whitewood”

3rd: Mario Cardenas “Imperfect Cell” (LHS Bressant)

Honorable Mention: Connor Reyes “Self-Growth” (LHS Bressant)



3. Drawing:

1st: Marketa Thomas “From Paciﬁc to Atlantic” (LHS Bennett)

2nd: Oscar Gonzalez “On the Head of Pin” (CMI Snyder)

3rd: Kylie Allen “Tate Langon (LHS Bennett)

Honorable Mention: Charlotte Alvarez Lemus “Eternal Cycle” (PLHS Cardenas) and Ashley Elefane “Portrait” (LHS Bennett)



4. Photography:

1st: Ethan Brounes “Annual Solar Eclipse” (LHS Ramirez)

2nd: Devon Poole

3rd: Cesar Pena “Just Jump Bro” (LHS Ramirez)

Honorable Mention: Andriea Ellis “Stressed” (LHS Ramirez) and Noah Ayala “The Road” (LHS)



