The race is on to see who will fill Essayli's Assembly seat

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee and surrounding cities will have new representation in the 63rd State Assembly seat following the resignatio...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/the-race-is-on-to-see-who-will-fill-essaylis-assembly-seat.html

Menifee and surrounding cities will have new representation in the 63rd State Assembly seat following the resignation this week of Bill Essayli.Essayli on Tuesday accepted an appointment from the Trump administration to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District, including Southern California. In the Assembly, the Republican represented Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Norco and parts of Eastvale, Riverside and Corona.Essayli’s term in the Assembly was to run through 2026. Elizabeth Florer of the Riverside County Registrar’s Office said Thursday that no one can pull papers to run for Essayli’s vacant Assembly seat until Gov. Gavin Newsom decides whether to call for a special election to fill the remainder of that term or to complete that term and serve for the following two years as well. Newsom has 14 days to make that decision.Once that is determined, an election would be held within 140 days.One individual has already declared her candidacy for the position even before she can make it official with an application. Natasha Johnson, Lake Elsinore City Council member and former mayor there, announced on Wednesday that she will seek the position. Her announcement included endorsements from Essayli, Sheriff Chad Bianco, Rep. Ken Calvert, District Attorney Mike Hestrin and other GOP politicians.Essayli served as an assistant U.S. Attorney before an unsuccessful run for the Assembly in 2020. He won that seat in 2022 and was re-elected in 2024.No others had publicly declared their candidacy for the Assembly seat by Thursday evening.