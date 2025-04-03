Liberty tops Paloma Valley in boys volleyball match-up

Liberty's Tyler Guardado sets the ball during Thursday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) In a battle of two of the are...

Liberty's Tyler Guardado sets the ball during Thursday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

In a battle of two of the area’s top high school boys volleyball teams, Liberty scored a 3-1 victory over Paloma Valley Thursday night – 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23.



Tyler Guardado was named Liberty’s MVP of the match, finishing with 56 set attempts, 24 assists, 3 kills, 5 solo blocks and 10 digs. The Bison improved their overall record to 21-9 (5-0 in the Sunbelt League).



“Exemplifying what it means to be a leader, Tyler set the tone for this match,” said coach Miguel Barajas. “Tyler’s competitive mindset was an aspect that our team needed tonight.”



Jeremy Mallabo contributed to the victory with 24 receptions, 16 digs and 1 save. Somuadina “Nemo” Iguadinma had 17 kills, 6 blocks and 4 aces.



Paloma Valley lost its first league match in five outings. The Wildcats are 16-10 overall.



The Heritage boys volleyball team defeated Orange Vista, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22. The Patriots improved their overall record to 6-10, 3-1 in league.



In softball, Heritage lost a 14-4 decision to Hillcrest. The Patriots are 3-10 on the season. Elsewhere, Paloma Valley lost a 12-6 decision to Orange Vista. Players with 2 hits were Brooklyn Berni, Abigail Rogers, Kaydence Koepsell, Lynda Guerra, and Kayla McGee.



In the Daryl Kile Baseball Tournament, Paloma Valley lost a 3-2 decision to Great Oak.



Lacrosse matches between Liberty and Heritage for boys and girls were both postponed because of lightning.

Andres Garcia goes up for the kill in Thursday's match against Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Jhomar Yanga of Paloma Valley take a shot against Liberty's defense. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Erick Fernando sets up a play for Paloma Valley Thursday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)





Gerard Villamor Jr. digs for a ball during Liberty's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)