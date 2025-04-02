Santa Rosa softball, volleyball teams score big victories

Maxine Alvarado makes a catch at the fence to rob a Lakeside player of a home run. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy’s softball and ...

Maxine Alvarado makes a catch at the fence to rob a Lakeside player of a home run. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Santa Rosa Academy’s softball and boys volleyball teams both scored impressive victories on Wednesday.



The softball team improved its overall record to 8-5 with a come-from-behind 8-7 nonleague victory over Lakeside. The Rangers trailed 7-0 but scored 5 runs in the fifth inning and 3 in the sixth to take the lead, then held Lakeside scoreless in the top of the seventh for the win before their home fans.



“Our bats were dead and we are a hitting team,” said coach Rachelle Aguirre. “After some serious reminders of that, a freshman pinch hitter, Olivia Degan, came in and hit at rally-starting double that was followed up with 4 more RBI doubles hit by Aleeza Dunn, Lisa Cante, Kadence Bernard and Melina Ferrar.



“The girls and the bats came alive while Kadence and the defense held the opposing batters scoreless after 5.”



Paloma Pedini went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Dunn went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Ferrer went 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. Bernard pitched the last 5.2 innings, allowing only 2 runs on 3 hits.



The Rangers will resume South Valley League play Thursday at home against Desert Christian Academy. SRA is 4-0 in league play.



In volleyball action, Enakai Dixon had 11 kills and Christopher Sperling had 10 as the Rangers swept CMI in three sets.



“I will say we are continuing to build on good results and I am very proud of my players’ commitment to improving,” said coach Shayne Sanders. “They’ve shown amazing growth in their focus, communication, and overall ability since the start of our season.”



The Rangers are 6-5 overall and 6-2 in league play.

Santa Rosa Academy infielder Aleeza Dunn makes the play on the basepaths. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Melina Ferrar connects for a hit during the Rangers' rally. (Photo by Rick Rowell)





Catcher Ella Rael prepares to make a throw from her knees. (Photo by Rick Rowell)



Kadence Bernard held the opposition scoreless in the last three innings. (Photo by Rick Rowell)



