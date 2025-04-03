Paloma athletes excel in track meet against Orange Vista

Paloma Valley's Asia Tindall wins the 100-meter dash in Wednesday's meet. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Several Paloma Vall...

Paloma Valley's Asia Tindall wins the 100-meter dash in Wednesday's meet. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Several Paloma Valley High athletes had winning performances Wednesday in the Wildcats’ track and field meet against Orange Vista.



Asia Tindall won both the 100 (12.79) and 200 (26.07) in helping lead the girls team to an 81-41 team victory. Also winning two events was Gina Misiaita (33-7 in the shot put, 103-0 in the discus).



Hailee Blalock won the 100 hurdles (19.88), Bridget Olguin won the 800 (2:45.80), and Priscilla Lyons won the 300 hurdles (51.96). Elsewhere, Jackie Labron won the triple jump (30-9) and Mya Jones won the high jump (4-2).



The boys team lost in total points to Orange Vista, but there were several top performances.



Arthur Clemons won the triple jump (42-7 ½) and placed second in the long jump (20-7). Matthew Monsanto won the high jump (6-0) and Jarell Barnayha placed second (5-8).



Austin Allan placed second in the triple jump (39-5 ½) and Deon Thomas placed second in the 100 (11.63).

