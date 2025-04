With 51,000 Facebook followers, half a million website page views per month and an increasing Instagram audience, Menifee 24/7 is the best w...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/menifee-247-has-a-special-offer-for-potential-advertisers.html

With 51,000 Facebook followers, half a million website page views per month and an increasing Instagram audience, Menifee 24/7 is the best way for local businesses to advertise in the area. We offer a variety of monthly packages and have a spring special going on. These include a display ad on all our website pages, multiple social media posts, a feature article and a video commercial.For inquiries about our advertising opportunities, email info@menifee247.com.