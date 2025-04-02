Child pornography suspect from Menifee pleads not guilty
By Doug Spoon, Editor
A Menifee resident and former San Diego State police officer who was arrested March 13 on federal child pornography charges entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday, authorities said.
Paul Aurelio McClain, 45, entered the plea in federal court in Riverside, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled for a May 20 date in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and remains in federal custody.
McClain was arrested at his home in the 29000 block of Winter Hawk Road following a months-long investigation “after an investigator determined that at least seven videos that showed underage girls being raped and sexually assaulted had been downloaded to his personal computer at his Menifee home,” as reported by the San Diego Union Tribune.
San Diego State officials announced following McClain’s arrest that action had been initiated to terminate him.