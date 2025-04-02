Police last week arrested a Menifee man who has a felony arrest warrant and who now faces a felony parole violation charge after a search o...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/man-with-drugs-weapons-faces-felony-parole-violation-charge.html

Police last week arrested a Menifee man who has a felony arrest warrant and who now faces a felony parole violation charge after a search of his residence uncovered fentanyl, other drugs, and a number of weapons.Special Enforcement Team Detectives searched the phone of Billy Joe Smith, age 45, as a condition of his parole, according to a Menifee Police Department announcement Tuesday on Facebook. They discovered text messages indicative of drug sales. As a result, detectives conducted a parole search of Smith’s residence.During the search, detectives located over 40 fentanyl pills, other miscellaneous pills, methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies. Also recovered were ammunition, a rifle-style pellet gun, and two large knives. All are in direct violation of Smith’s parole terms.Smith was taken into custody and booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. He is being held without bail and faces an April 4 court date.