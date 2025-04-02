Lots of activities, information at EMWD Open House

Press release from Eastern Municipal Water District: PERRIS -- In honor of our 75th anniversary, Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) i...

PERRIS -- In honor of our 75th anniversary, Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) is having its biggest celebration ever, and we want you to join us.EMWD’s 75th anniversary Open House will take place on Saturday, April 5, where the community can participate in fun, family-friendly activities; learn about EMWD’s history and future, get their picture taken with EMWD’s popular mascots, and much more.The Open House will run from 9 a.m. until noon, during which time guests can engage with staff, learn more about their water and wastewater systems, leave with exciting giveaways, and sample tasty treats.The event will be held at EMWD’s headquarters, located at 2270 Trumble Road in Perris. EMWD’s educational mascots, Savvy the Water Drop and Patrick the Poo, will be available for photo opportunities at 10:30 a.m. A guided tour of EMWD’s demonstration garden will take place at 11 a.m.Children and adults will be able to play games, get their faces painted, interact with live animals, and much more. Food trucks will be available to purchase meals throughout the event. Along with information about EMWD, booths will be hosted by the UC Riverside Master Gardeners, Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District, Cal Fire, Mt. San Jacinto College, and the Hemet Unified School District Career Technical Education program.“We are very excited to celebrate serving our customers for 75 years,” EMWD Board President Stephen Corona said. “We invite everyone to join us to learn more about EMWD and participate in the free and exciting activities we have planned for the whole family.”