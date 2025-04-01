Paloma Valley High softball team suffers 11-5 defeat

Allison French rounds third base on the way to scoring a run for Paloma. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Orange Vista High fought bac...

Allison French rounds third base on the way to scoring a run for Paloma. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Orange Vista High fought back from an early 4-0 deficit to hand Paloma Valley an 11-5 loss on Tuesday in the Ivy League softball opener for both teams.



No Wildcat batter had more than one hit. Brooklyn Berni and Faith Joseph had RBIs. Starting pitcher Kaydence Koepsell allowed 6 runs – only three of them earned – in 4.2 innings. Paloma Valley made three errors.



Paloma’s record slipped to 9-5 overall.



Elsewhere, the Paloma Valley boys volleyball team beat Moreno Valley and the Liberty volleyball team defeated Citrus Hill on Tuesday.

Paloma Valley infielder Hailey Alarcon applies the tag on an opponent. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Kadie Urban delivers a pitch for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Kayla McGee catches a line drive in front of third base. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



