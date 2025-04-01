Liberty boys lacrosse team defeats Paloma Valley, 12-1

Noah Ayala scores on a hard shot in the third quarter for Liberty. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Josef Bae led the way with 5 goals as the Liberty ...

Noah Ayala scores on a hard shot in the third quarter for Liberty. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Josef Bae led the way with 5 goals as the Liberty boys lacrosse team handed Paloma Valley a 12-1 defeat on Tuesday. Noah Ayala had 3 goals, Chris Lau 2, and Connor Tronti and Ethan Lancial 1 each as the Bison improved their record to 4-7. Goalkeeper Cooper Curtis made 7 saves.

Josef Bae takes a shot right in front of the Paloma Valley net. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Chris Lau celebrates his goal with a Liberty High teammate. (Photo by Rick Rowell)