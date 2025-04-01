Red star indicates proposed location of a Verizon cell tower. By Doug Spoon, Editor A public hearing regarding a proposed cell tower on th...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/proposed-cell-tower-to-be-considered-at-public-hearing.html

Red star indicates proposed location of a Verizon cell tower.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A public hearing regarding a proposed cell tower on the Menifee Lakes Golf Course will be held April 9 at 6 p.m. before the Menifee Planning Commission.



Titled the Rockport Golf Course Verizon Wireless Facility, the tower is planned to be located on the edge of the golf course near the intersection of Menifee Lakes Drive and Camino Cristal, just north of Menifee Road.



The tower is proposed to be a 70-foot-tall mono-eucalyptus unmanned wireless cell site. It would be located on a 347-square-foot lease area enclosed by an 8-foot decorate block wall. Faux ivy would be placed around the wall to hide it from public view.



The project has been determined to be Categorically Exempt under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and CEQA Guidelines.



Text from the City legal notice:



Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above. All comments must be received prior to the time of public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.



For further information regarding this project, please contact Desiree McGriff at 951-723-3770 or e-mail dmcgriff@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:



CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Attn: Desiree McGriff, Associate Planner

29844 Haun Road

Menifee, CA 92586

