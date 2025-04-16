Paloma Valley girls lacrosse team celebrates league title

Gianna Bailey (6) holds the school record in goals with 55 this season. (Photo by Haven Rice)

By Doug Spoon, Editor

The girls lacrosse team at Paloma Valley High School has clinched its first league championship and is gearing up for the CIF-SS playoffs.

The Wildcats have a 16-2 overall record with two games remaining and are 10-1 in the Ivy League. They play their final league game against Hemet today at 5 p.m.

Four players on attack broke the school record for goals this season. Gianna Bailey leads the league in scoring and is in the top 5 in the CIF Southern Section for seniors with 55 goals. In addition, Crystal Kron has scored 49, Lacie Lomenick has 45, and Grace Lennox has 27.

Goalkeeper Isabella Pacitto has a .702 save percentage and Mckenzee Barger has a .595.

“We’ve also had our best defense year this year and have cut our goals allowed by half, even with about five more games played than the previous seasons,” said coach James Murphy. “Everything really clicked this year and is continuing to get better and better.

“After we clinched our league championship early this year, we are full-speed for CIF coming up, to go against the top teams in CIF. I’m excited to see what else we can accomplish this year.”

