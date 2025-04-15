April 15 sports roundup: Paloma volleyball team scores win

The Paloma Valley High boys volleyball team improved its first-place Sunbelt League record to 8-1 and its overall record to 20-10 Tuesday ni...

The Paloma Valley High boys volleyball team improved its first-place Sunbelt League record to 8-1 and its overall record to 20-10 Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Citrus Hill.Junior Erick Fernando led the way with 10 kills in 18 attempts. He also had 6 service aces. Senior Marcel Hayes had 6 kills and senior Carlos Renteria had 4.James Olweny and Jack Keith each had 5 blocks, while Hayes had 4. Isaac Mendoza had 20 digs.Elsewhere in volleyball action, Heritage scored a 3-0 win over Lakeside, improving its overall record to 7-11.In girls lacrosse, Liberty scored an 8-7 victory over Segerstrom High in overtime. Lexi Torres tied the score with 17 seconds left in regulation, and Maddi Rosal scored the game-winning goal in OT.Liberty is 9-5 overall and 7-4 in league play.Liberty’s boys lacrosse team also won on Tuesday, 15-2 over Segerstrom. Josef Bae led the way with 5 goals and 2 assists. Connor Tronti had 3 goals and Caleb Huecker scored 2. The Bison are now 6-8 overall.In baseball, Liberty scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a 6-5 win over Paloma Valley. In the top of the seventh inning, Paloma Valley scored 3 runs and held the Bison scoreless in the bottom of the frame to send the game to extra innings.Rowen Baynes and Alexander Arteaga each had two hits for the Bison. Riley Vogt drove in 2 runs. Logan Paad pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the victory.Heritage lost a 1-0 decision at JW North when the Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.