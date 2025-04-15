Menifee PD cites 17 drivers for cell phone violations

Press release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE – A total of 23 drivers were issued citations for dangerous driving behavior, in...

MENIFEE – A total of 23 drivers were issued citations for dangerous driving behavior, including 17 drivers cited for hands-free cell phone violations and six others for dangerous driving behaviors, during a distracted driving enforcement operation on April 11 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Chief Chris Karrer of the Menifee Police Department said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”California has had distracted driving laws since 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic device while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.