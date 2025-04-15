City of Menifee Planning, IT Directors are terminated

By Doug Spoon, Editor Two department heads at City Hall have been terminated, Menifee 24/7 has learned. City Manager Armando Villa confi...

Two department heads at City Hall have been terminated, Menifee 24/7 has learned.City Manager Armando Villa confirmed in an email Tuesday that Community Development Director Cheryl Kitzerow and Information Technology Director Ron Pucinelli are no longer on staff. That makes a total of five department heads that have left the City in the last year.Kitzerow was in charge of city planning, including building applications, permits and final approvals. She also was responsible for monitoring the City’s compliance with state regulations on housing mandates. Kitzerow had been with the City since 2018. She was placed on administrative leave in early March.Pucinelli joined the staff as the City’s first IT Director in March 2021. He was put in charge of building up the city’s computer network, supervising installation of the audio-visual system at the new City Hall council chambers, and jump launching the Menifee TV network on public television.Villa released the following statement Tuesday:“We understand that recent leadership transitions have raised questions in the community. I can confirm that neither the Chief Information Technology Officer nor the Community Development Director are currently working for the City. Out of respect for their privacy, I will have no further comment on this subject.“I want to assure you that such decisions are made thoughtfully, and with the long-term best interests of the City in mind. As City Manager, I take full responsibility for executive leadership decisions and remain committed to ensuring stability, professionalism, and continuity of service as we move forward.”The departures of Kitzerow and Pucinelli are the latest in a number of major staff changes. Economic Director Gina Gonzalez resigned in March 2024. Assistant City Manager Rochelle Clayton resigned in April 2024. Community Services Director Jonathan Nicks resigned in August 2024.Kitzerow, Clayton and even Villa were placed on administrative leave in the last year and a half. No information about any of these actions has ever been given. Menifee 24/7’s public records request for information on the disciplinary actions and departures was denied, with the City citing Government Code laws protecting the privacy of those involved.Orlando Hernandez, formerly an assistant to Kitzerow, is serving as Acting Community Development Director. A replacement for Pucinelli has not been named.Since Villa’s arrival in 2017, every City department has changed directors. Last August, the City Council gave him a contract extension through 2029. His current base salary is $322,358.