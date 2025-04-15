Primary election to replace Essayli scheduled for June 24

By Doug Spoon, Editor Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced dates for a primary election and a general election, if needed, to fill the State As...

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced dates for a primary election and a general election, if needed, to fill the State Assembly District 63 seat vacated by Bill Essayli.A primary election for the seat will be held on June 24, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced following Newsom’s decision. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates would advance to the general election on Aug. 26.Essayli, who represented Menifee and surrounding cities, resigned on April 1 to accept a position with the Trump administration as a U.S. Attorney. Lake Elsinore City Council member Natasha Johnson, a Republican, has already declared her intention to run. So has Democrat Chris Shoults, a Menifee resident who lost to Essayli the last election.No other potential candidates have made announcements. According to Elizabeth Florer of the Registrar of Voters office, the nomination period for candidates to file paperwork runs from April 25 to May 1.