Primary election to replace Essayli scheduled for June 24

By Doug Spoon, Editor Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced dates for a primary election and a general election, if needed, to fill the State As...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/primary-election-to-replace-essayli-scheduled-for-june-24.html
By Doug Spoon, Editor

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced dates for a primary election and a general election, if needed, to fill the State Assembly District 63 seat vacated by Bill Essayli.

A primary election for the seat will be held on June 24, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced following Newsom’s decision. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates would advance to the general election on Aug. 26.

Essayli, who represented Menifee and surrounding cities, resigned on April 1 to accept a position with the Trump administration as a U.S. Attorney. Lake Elsinore City Council member Natasha Johnson, a Republican, has already declared her intention to run. So has Democrat Chris Shoults, a Menifee resident who lost to Essayli the last election.

No other potential candidates have made announcements. According to Elizabeth Florer of the Registrar of Voters office, the nomination period for candidates to file paperwork runs from April 25 to May 1.

Related

State Assembly 7942162020972055741
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item