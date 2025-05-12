One driver arrested for DUI; 37 cited in motorcycle operation

Two press releases from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department sent out a two-officer DUI Enforcement tea...

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department sent out a two-officer DUI Enforcement team to seek DUI drivers on Friday, May 9 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Several drivers were stopped for various vehicle code violations and issued citations for these observed violations. One driver was arrested for DUI when officers made a traffic stop and observed signs of DUI.The residents of Menifee can rest assured the Menifee Police Department is committed to keeping our streets safe from dangerous drivers and conducting patrols such as this shows our commitment to public safety. The Menifee Police Department will continue to have DUI Enforcement teams throughout the year as we are committed to getting these dangerous drivers off the streets.“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and puts every person driving on the roads at risk. Drivers need to understand the dangers of driving impaired,” Sergeant Dan Beare said. “We are out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive impaired.”Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Menifee Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or” operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.The Menifee Police Department will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the year to keep our roadway’s safe.Funding for this DUI Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.MENIFEE -- On Wednesday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Menifee Police Department held a Motorcycle Safety Operation. During the operation, the Menifee Police Department cited 37 drivers and motorcycle riders for a variety of violations.Out of the 37 drivers cited, 23 drivers were cited for speeding and the other 14 drivers cited were for various other violations. All these violations committed by motorcyclists and passenger cars can be extremely dangerous to all drivers on the road.The Menifee Police Department will hold another motorcycle safety enforcement in the coming months, however, the date(s) and time(s) have not been determined yet.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.