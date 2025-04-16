Menifee once again named one of state's safest cities
MENIFEE – In its recently released Safest Cities Report for 2025, Safewise has designated Menifee as one of the safest cities in California for the second year in a row.
The report showed Menifee maintaining its rank at No.18, placing the city in the top 20 of all cities statewide. The report also noted that the city saw decreases in both property and violent crime over the previous year. The report can be viewed at https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/
“This designation is a direct testament to the strong commitment our City Council has made to public safety in our community,” said Mayor Ricky Estrada. “The City of Menifee has made strategic investments in both our Police and Fire Departments to ensure they have the resources and technology they need to do their jobs effectively and keep our residents, businesses, and visitors safe.”
After nearly five years of operation, Menifee Police Department has quickly developed into an award-winning agency that has developed an expertise in utilizing new technology to bolster its crime-fighting and prevention capabilities. Additionally, programs such as Project Lifesaver and You Are Not Alone (YANA) have helped support vulnerable populations, including special needs individuals prone to wandering and older adults.
“This achievement is a clear reflection of the positive impact our team has made on the Menifee community,” said Chief of Police Chris Karrer. “Being one of only six cities in the state to reduce both violent and property crimes is a remarkable accomplishment. It speaks to the dedication and teamwork of everyone here. I want to thank our department members for their commitment to making Menifee a safe and thriving place.”
In December 2024, the City of Menifee also opened up the new Fire Station No. 5 in the Quail Valley community. This state-of-the-art facility replaced the much smaller and antiquated Fire Station No. 5, which was built in the 1960s. The new fire station was purposefully designed to serve the firefighting needs of the Menifee community for the next 50 years and has the potential to accommodate future expansion. Nearly two-thirds of the funding for the facility came from the City’s Quality of Life Measure.
Passed by Menifee voters in November 2016, the Quality of Life Measure (also known as Measure DD) approved a one-cent sales tax to provide local funding that cannot be taken by the State. The funding provided by the measure has allowed the City to maintain and enhance numerous city services including emergency preparedness, police and fire services, and road safety and traffic mitigation.
For more information regarding the Menifee Police Department programs and services, please visit www.menifeepolice.org. For Fire Department information, visit www.cityofmenifee.us/firedepartment.