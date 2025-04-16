MSJC student given Exemplary Achievement Award

Posted by Doug Spoon
Alicia Chloe Nicole Geronimo is shown during her presentation at UC Riverside.

Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College:

Mt. San Jacinto College honors student Alicia Chloe Nicole Geronimo, who was recently recognized with an Exemplary Achievement Award at the 2025 Honors Transfer Council of California (HTCC) Student Research Conference, held on April 5 at the University of California, Riverside.

Geronimo presented a unique solo project that explored the complex relationship between dementia and cultural identity loss. Her presentation, “Unraveling Identity: Dementia Through Cultural Memory,” combined original research with a digital painting and a music composition she created to offer a multidisciplinary examination of how dementia impacts cultural memory and personal identity.

Nearly 200 students from California community colleges participated in this year’s HTCC conference. Geronimo was one of the few students selected to receive the Exemplary Achievement Award, which is based on a reflective personal essay detailing her academic journey, extracurricular involvement, and the impact of the Honors Enrichment Program at MSJC.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to present alongside so many talented students,” said Geronimo. “The Honors Enrichment Program at MSJC has had a huge impact on my academic journey and personal growth. This recognition means a lot.” She expressed appreciation for the mentorship of Honors Professors Ozolins and Yamanaka-Vu, who helped guide her through the research and conference submission process.

The Honors Transfer Council of California Student Research Conference is one of the premier forums for community college honors students to present their academic work to university faculty, transfer counselors, and fellow scholars. The event encourages excellence in undergraduate research and promotes successful transfer to four-year institutions.

For more information about the HTCC Conference, visit https://www.honorstransfercouncil.org

