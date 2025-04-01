MSJC student Arias attends Hispanic Educators conference

Press release from Mt. San Jacinto College: Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to announce that Leslie Arias, a 20-year-old Business Adminis...

Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to announce that Leslie Arias, a 20-year-old Business Administration major from Hemet, was selected as a scholarship recipient by the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Institution Educators (AHSIE) to attend the 17th Annual AHSIE Best Practices Conference, held March 10–13, 2025, in Chicago.Under the powerful theme “Siempre Presente: Reclaiming the Power of Voice, Identity, y Cultura,” this year's conference brought together scholars, educators, and student leaders from across the country to celebrate Latinx heritage, uplift marginalized voices in education, and champion transformative change within Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). Leslie was one of the selected group of students nationally recognized during the conference for her resilience, academic achievement, and community leadership.As part of the scholarship recognition, Leslie had the honor of sharing her personal story—an inspiring testimony of perseverance, identity, and triumph. Born in Oaxaca and raised in Tijuana, Leslie immigrated to the United States at age 16, facing the dual challenges of adapting to a new culture and language while navigating an unfamiliar school system. Despite early setbacks, she graduated from high school with top honors and a 3.9 GPA, setting her sights on higher education.“MSJC has been a pivotal part of my journey,” said Leslie. “As a first-generation college student, it provided me with a strong academic foundation and the opportunity to engage in leadership roles. My involvement in student organizations, like the Eagles Dreamers Club and the Puente Club, helped me develop leadership, advocacy, and community-building skills. The support I received from professors and mentors allowed me to explore my passions and refine my goals, setting me on a clear path toward my future career.”Leslie’s story reflects the power of community and culturally affirming spaces. At MSJC, she serves as Treasurer and Social Media Manager for the Eagles Dreamers Club. She is also a long-standing member of the Puente Club, part of the LGBTQIA+ Club, the Honors Enrichment Program, and Phi Theta Kappa. In her role with MSJC’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) program, Leslie helps other students access critical support services, particularly those from immigrant and underserved backgrounds.“Leslie embodies the values of MSJC’s Hispanic and Latinx Initiatives—resilience, leadership, and a commitment to service,” said Leticia Luna-Sims, MSJC’s Director of Title V – Hispanic & Latinx Initiatives. “Her story moved everyone in the room. She is a shining example of how our students thrive when their identities are affirmed and their voices are uplifted. We are incredibly proud of her and excited for the bright future ahead of her.”Leslie plans to transfer to a University of California campus to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting or marketing. Her long-term goal is to build a company that empowers women and champions inclusion in the corporate world.MSJC celebrates Leslie’s accomplishments and the work of AHSIE in creating spaces where student voices like hers can be heard, honored, and elevated.