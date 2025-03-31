Paloma Valley scores 7-2 girls lacrosse win over Liberty

Rachel Ngo of Paloma Valley outruns a group of opponents in Monday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice) Crystal Kron scored 4 goals on her birt...

Rachel Ngo of Paloma Valley outruns a group of opponents in Monday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Crystal Kron scored 4 goals on her birthday Monday as the Paloma Valley High girls lacrosse team scored a 7-2 victory over Liberty.



Goalkeeper Isabella Pacitto made 24 saves and had a shutout going into the third quarter. The Wildcats improved their record to 11-2. They are 5-1 in the Ivy League.



For Liberty, Vicky Lugo and Lexi Torres scored goals. The Bison are 7-5 overall.



In softball, Paloma Valley scored six runs in the fifth inning to break a tie and go on to a 13-4 victory over Heritage.



The Wildcats pounded out 20 hits in the win, improving their record to 9-4. Meghan Bradley went 4 for 5 with a double, Ashlynn Ferguson went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and six other players had 2 hits each: Brooklyn Berni, Kennedi McGee, Laura Liera, Lynda Guerra, Kayla McGee, and Hailey Alarcon. Kennedi McGee, Liera and Alarcon hit home runs.



Kaydence Koepsell pitched 5.1 innings for the victory, striking out 7.



For Heritage, Kenya Ponce, Allie Garcia and Aryah Phiakeo each had 2 hits.



In order to be included in the daily sports roundup, teams should make sure to post game statistics on maxpreps.com, Instagram, or email them to info@menifee247.com as soon as possible after conclusion of the game.

Sora Beck of Liberty prepares to take a shot on goal during Monday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Players from both teams scramble for a loose ball. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Lexie Monsanto (8) of Liberty pursues a Paloma Valley ballcarrier. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Liberty forward Victoria Lugo takes a shot against Paloma goalkeeper Isabella Pacitto. (Photo by Haven Rice)



