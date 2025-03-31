Public hearing set for proposed condominium project

By Doug Spoon, Editor A public hearing will be held April 9 at 6 p.m. before the Menifee Planning Commission to consider a proposed tentat...

A public hearing will be held April 9 at 6 p.m. before the Menifee Planning Commission to consider a proposed tentative tract map for a development of 325 single-family condominium lots on 55.4 acres in northeast Menifee.The project, titled Salt Creek, would be located on the southwest corner of Simpson Road and Briggs Road. The parcel, now an open field, is zoned Low Medium Density Residential.According to the City’s legal notice of this public hearing, the project is “pursuant to Senate Bill 330.” The Southern California Association of Governments website describes SB 330 as the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, which was recently updated to extend the law until Jan. 1, 2030. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.According to the SCGA, “These laws were passed to address the current ‘housing crisis’ in the State with three general aims: 1) increase residential unit development; 2) protect existing housing inventory; and, 3) expedite permit processing.”The City of Menifee proposal states that the project will consist of both traditional single-family lots and motor court lots with additional room for multiple vehicles. A 4.9-acre park is proposed with picnic tables, barbecue structures, playground equipment and tennis/pickleball combo courts. There would also be an HOA-maintained recreation center with a pool, shower and bathroom.The developer is Meritage Homes.Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above. All comments must be received prior to the time of public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.For further information regarding this project, please contact Brandon Cleary at 951-723-3761 or e-mail bcleary@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENTAttn: Brandon Cleary, Associate Planner29844 Haun RoadMenifee, CA 92586

Map of project site courtesy of City of Menifee



